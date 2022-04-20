Advertisement

Dothan man charged with enticing children

Jason Dean Burdeshaw, 45, was jailed on Wednesday, according to docket records.
Jason Dean Burdeshaw booking photo.
Jason Dean Burdeshaw booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man faces charges that he enticed children for immoral purposes.

Jason Dean Burdeshaw, 45, was jailed on Wednesday, according to docket records.

Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said details of the allegations won’t be released due to their sensitive nature, and because the investigation is ongoing with other charges possible.

Burdeshaw faces two felony counts and is held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Fire downtown Dothan
Crews battle blaze in downtown Dothan; one person in custody
Richard Bradley Galligan
CANCELED: Enterprise Police searching for missing man
Justin Williamson
Geneva man attempted to flee police on 4-Wheeler
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said an on-duty deputy was hospitalized after being...
Sheriff says deputy hospitalized over weekend was exposed to fentanyl
Wawa has announced plans for expansion into the Florida Panhandle and South Alabama.
Wawa gas stations coming to the panhandle

Latest News

Joe Edward Thomas booking photo.
Police: Man charged with arson had twice been booted from hotel property
Dothan Commissioner Kevin Dorsey discusses safety concerns following a school threat in this...
Following threat more officers is a possibility
Dothan Commissioner Kevin Dorsey (D-1) discusses the need for more resource officers on April...
WTVY: More school resource officers?
City council honors 2022 Enterprise High basketball state champs
City council honors 2022 Enterprise High basketball state champs