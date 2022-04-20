Dothan man charged with enticing children

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man faces charges that he enticed children for immoral purposes.

Jason Dean Burdeshaw, 45, was jailed on Wednesday, according to docket records.

Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said details of the allegations won’t be released due to their sensitive nature, and because the investigation is ongoing with other charges possible.

Burdeshaw faces two felony counts and is held without bond.

