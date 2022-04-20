Advertisement

City council honors 2022 Enterprise High basketball state champs

The Wildcats were celebrated by the community for their historic accomplishment.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- It was parade time in the City of Progress as the city council honored the Enterprise boys basketball team on its historic state championship win.

The Wildcats started at the Coffee County Courthouse and walked down to City Hall.

Fans lining the streets to celebrate the team’s accomplishment of capturing the class 7A state title last month.

The council held a special ceremony recognizing every member of the championship team.

This was a moment like no other for not only the Wildcats but the community.

For head coach Rhett Harrelson only one word came to mind when describing it.

“The people showing love and support and city council doing this for us,” Harrelson said. “It’s just special. I keep saying that I keep using the word special, but it just truly is. There’s no other word for it. Enterprise is a special place and has special people in it. They care about their high school and care about athletics.”

