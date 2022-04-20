Advertisement

Australian National Softball Team coming to Dothan

The team will hold a few public events at the Westgate Softball Complex in June.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This summer the City of Dothan will get a special visit from a softball team from down under.

The Australian National Softball Team will be making its way to the Circle City in late June, thanks to Australian native Sharon O’Mara of All Zones Fastpitch Academy in collaboration with the City of Dothan and Visit Dothan.

The team will put on a clinic for over a hundred Wiregrass travel ball players, hold an open practice allowing the public to see the team in action and play an exhibition game against a local all-star team.

“Softball is a fairly big sport around here,” said O’Mara. “I know the young girls and even the coaching staffs I’ve spoken to who will be involved, they’re really excited to host this team. There’s Olympians on this team and also girls who have played in college in America. So, it’s going to be a great experience for them to come to the South. That’s not something an Australian would normally do but I think to give them that experience down here is going to be awesome for them.”

All the events with the Australian National Team will happen at the Westgate Softball Complex on June 29th and 30th.

