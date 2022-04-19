Pleas for parents to join fight against school violence threats

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan’s school superintendent agrees with a nationally recognized security expert that parents should be on front lines of defense regarding school threats.

“I hope parents will take more responsibility and look at their children’s technology use a little bit closer,” Dr. Dennis Coe said in reaction to a vague yet concerning threat made against Dothan Preparatory Academy, the city’s 7th and 8th grade campus.

He believes social media and other apps on students’ phones should be scrutinized constantly.

“Social media has added a dimension for law enforcement and school administrators to keep them so busy,” said Ken Trump, president of National School Safety and Security Services, who also advocates for parental involvement with the belief that the more eyes on potential issues the better.

Trump told News 4 on Monday that social platforms have created added challenges for school officials and police.

“Rumors that once took days to spread now spread in minutes,” he said.

That happened on Easter when a student posted an inappropriate message that police believe reached the threat level.

“It is very frustrating because it does take away from or diminish the meaning of the day (and concerned) our students and staff,” Coe said.

He became aware of the latest online threat about 8:00 a.m. Sunday. By dusk, police had arrested a DPA student whose name cannot be made public because of his age.

There is no indication violence would be carried out but school officials and police labored for hours tracking down the post’s origin.

“Every threat has to be treated seriously. The vast majority will turn out to be unfounded or not credible, but nobody wants to be that one threat recipient who didn’t act upon it and treat it seriously,” said Trump, who has four times testified before Congress about school safety.

Coe said Dothan City Schools has implemented technology, trained staff, and has police officers on every campus to dissuade violence.

However, just as Trump does, he believes that parents are the ones who could be first to recognize potential issues and deal with them before they get out of hand.

Dothan City Schools website and app have Anonymous Alerts that allows those with concerns to submit them confidentially.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.