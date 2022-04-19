New playground at Kinney Park is officially open

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kinney Park’s new playground is officially open for kids.

The park recently received their first major upgrade in over 18 years.

The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center is right next door, and the kids there are loving it.

Members of the Dothan Police and Fire Department helped build the playground back in March.

A safety inspection and landscaping has since followed.

“We have tennis courts, we have basketball courts here as well, so this is a natural amenity to go with the other things that are here,” says Roy Kitts, Assistant Director of Dothan Leisure Services. “Nice green grass. I think some people had an egg hunt here this past weekend. So, it’s just a nice green space.”

As always, Dothan Leisure Services asks adults to always supervise children while on the playground.

