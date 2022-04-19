Advertisement

New playground at Kinney Park is officially open

Kinney Park
Kinney Park(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kinney Park’s new playground is officially open for kids.

The park recently received their first major upgrade in over 18 years.

The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center is right next door, and the kids there are loving it.

Members of the Dothan Police and Fire Department helped build the playground back in March.

A safety inspection and landscaping has since followed.

“We have tennis courts, we have basketball courts here as well, so this is a natural amenity to go with the other things that are here,” says Roy Kitts, Assistant Director of Dothan Leisure Services. “Nice green grass. I think some people had an egg hunt here this past weekend. So, it’s just a nice green space.”

As always, Dothan Leisure Services asks adults to always supervise children while on the playground.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Honors classes will be reinstated after parents complain
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested in threat against Dothan Preparatory Academy
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
John Martin
Former Florence pastor pleads guilty to sexual abuse
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said an on-duty deputy was hospitalized after being...
Sheriff says deputy hospitalized over weekend was exposed to fentanyl
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
New requirement added for Alabama residents to maintain unemployment benefits

Latest News

Brookwood Elementary
Brookwood Elementary unveiled in Enterprise
Dothan High students
Dothan High students learn first-responder training
Dr. Keith Bland
Dr. Keith Bland adjusting well as Dothan High’s principal
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases