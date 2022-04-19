Advertisement

Man arrested after multiple shots fired at south Alabama sheriff’s deputies

Multiple bullet holes can be seen in the windshield of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle after shots were fired at deputies on April 18, 2022.(Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly firing multiple shots at sheriff’s deputies in south Alabama late Monday night.

Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright said his deputies were attempting to serve a protection from abuse order against a man when he fired six or seven shots at them.

Multiple bullet holes could be seen on the windshield of the marked patrol unit, though the sheriff confirmed none of his officers were injured.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the Peterman community, the sheriff said. At least two deputies returned fire on the suspect, since identified by the sheriff as Ricky Nolan.

The suspect is said to have retreated into a home that was occupied by children, though Nolan ultimately surrendered to law enforcement and was placed under arrest.

Boatwright said Nolan was initially charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle, though he noted more charges may follow.

The sheriff’s office said the case is now being handled by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

