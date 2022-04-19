Jon Sumrall speaks at Dothan Rotary

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Today, Dothan Rotary members were treated to a lunch with Troy head football coach Jon Sumrall and athletic director Brent Jones.

Sumrall saying he enjoys connecting with Trojan fans around the Wiregrass, especially here in the Circle City with the number of athletes that have come to Troy from Dothan.

The Trojans football team getting ready to wrap up spring ball this weekend with the annual T-Day game.

This will give players the chance to make an impression on the coaching staff as several starting roles still need to be filled for the fall.

“I just want to see good competitive energy and I want to see us get out of it healthy,” said Sumrall. “I would like for an injury-free, competitive day would be ideal for me, score not really a concern. We still have a lot of work to do before we’re ready to play a game this fall but our guys are really doing what we ask of them to help get them to where they want to go and excited to see where they continue to go as we grow.”

The Trojans will square off in the Vet this Saturday at 1 p.m. in the spring game.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.