Gradual Warming Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Another cool night is on the way with temperatures dipping into the middle 40s Wednesday morning, but we’ll warm into the upper 70s as sunny skies turn partly cloudy. The warm-up continues into late-week and the weekend, with middle 80s for Saturday and Sunday as we remain dry.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 46°. Winds light N-NE.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 78°. Winds SE at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 56°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 81° 5%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 82° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 84° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 87° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 87° 20%

TUE: An early shower, then partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 82° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

