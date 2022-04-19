Geneva man attempted to flee police on 4-Wheeler

BONIFAY Fla. – On April 16, deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a four-wheeler for a traffic infraction on Hwy 2. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit continued on Hwy 2 to Hwy 173, then to the intersection of Bush Road and Baxley Road, where the driver lost control and wrecked.

The driver was placed in custody and identified as Justin Williamson of Geneva, AL, who admitted having stolen the four-wheeler from a residence in Holmes County just before the pursuit.

A driver’s license check revealed that Williamson had an active warrant out of Geneva County and did not have a valid driver’s license. A search of Williamson’s person revealed a loaded handgun and a pipe containing methamphetamine.

Justin Williamson faces charges of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless driving, knowingly driving without a valid driver’s license, as well as the warrant out of Geneva County, AL.

