Fire near downtown Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Structure fire on the corner of Flowers lane and Newton street occurred this evening around 6:30 pm. Dothan Fire and Rescue were on the scene battling the blaze.

Fire Downtown (WTVY)

