Fire near downtown Dothan

By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Structure fire on the corner of Flowers lane and Newton street occurred this evening around 6:30 pm. Dothan Fire and Rescue were on the scene battling the blaze.

Fire Downtown
Fire Downtown(WTVY)

