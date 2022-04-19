Advertisement

Enterprise Police searching for missing man

Richard Bradley Galligan
Richard Bradley Galligan(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is seeking the assistance of our local and surrounding communities in locating a missing adult. On April 14, 2022, Richard Bradley Galligan left the area of Canton, MS travelling to Alabama and has not arrived. Bradley may be travelling in a white Chevrolet Silverado with Alabama tag # 19A0N17.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Bradley, please contact us at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

