Enterprise Police searching for missing man

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is seeking the assistance of our local and surrounding communities in locating a missing adult. On April 14, 2022, Richard Bradley Galligan left the area of Canton, MS travelling to Alabama and has not arrived. Bradley may be travelling in a white Chevrolet Silverado with Alabama tag # 19A0N17.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Bradley, please contact us at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.