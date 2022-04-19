Dr. Keith Bland adjusting well as Dothan High’s principal

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two and a half weeks on the job, Dothan High School’s new principal says things have been smooth sailing so far.

Dr. Keith Bland is in a unique position stepping into leadership this late in the school year, but he says both the staff and students have been welcoming.

Bland is thankful to see them both put education at the forefront.

It’s just the beginning of his journey with Dothan High.

“Some of the things for us to increase what we’re doing is to build that family-feel as a faculty and have it trickle on down to our students, and get our culture and climate correct, and talk about some of the things to help students achieve their dreams and their goals and what we can do to set those things into motion, and see them walk across the stage and hear about the great things they do post high school,” expresses Bland.

Dr. Bland looks forward to finishing the year strong and begin work on preparations for next year.

He sees a lot of positives at Dothan High and wants to find a way to make a big impact himself.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.