On the dotted line: Tuff Hand signs with Birmingham-Southern

The Purple Cat standout will join the Panthers in the fall.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - It was an exciting day out in Ariton as one Purple Cat put pen to paper to become a Panther in the fall.

Ariton football standout Tuff Hand is staying close to home next season as he will take the field with Birmingham-Southern.

During his time in the purple and gold, Hand held it down on the offensive line earning Class 2A second team all-state honors his junior and senior seasons.

While Hand is committed to playing for the Panthers, he is also interested in the school’s medical program which played a role in Hand’s decision to choose Birmingham-Southern with over 30 plus other offers.

“But it really came down to what school wanted me, said Hand. “When I went on my official visit to Birmingham-Southern, you could really tell they wanted you and I felt really at home when I went on the visit. So, they really just locked me in.”

