Advertisement

Dothan High students learn first-responder training

Dothan High students
Dothan High students(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When emergencies happen, quick thinking is often the difference between life and death.

That’s why the Wiregrass Public Safety Center spent the last two days teaching Dothan High students “first responder training.”

25 students got hands-on training in first-aid, CPR, stop-the-bleed, and critical incident stress management.

They practiced what to do in an active-shooter situation, whether it happens in a school or somewhere in the community.

The goal is to prepare students to assist emergency responders in the event of a crisis.

“It’s an added skill that they can take with them once they leave this program, whether they have to put it into practice in their home, in their church, in their school, it makes them a safer person, a better person,” explains Jason Wright, Director of the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. “Also, the program could be used so that we can recruit EMS or fire or police officers in the future. We are exposing them to things that they would do for a career.”

Wright hopes to continue this training every year and get more students involved.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Honors classes will be reinstated after parents complain
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested in threat against Dothan Preparatory Academy
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
John Martin
Former Florence pastor pleads guilty to sexual abuse
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said an on-duty deputy was hospitalized after being...
Sheriff says deputy hospitalized over weekend was exposed to fentanyl
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
New requirement added for Alabama residents to maintain unemployment benefits

Latest News

Dr. Keith Bland
Dr. Keith Bland adjusting well as Dothan High’s principal
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Justin Williamson
Geneva man attempted to flee police on 4-Wheeler
FILE GRAPHIC
Attorney General Steve Marshall Announces $276 Million in State of Alabama Settlements with Opioid Manufacturers, Distributor