Dothan High students learn first-responder training

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When emergencies happen, quick thinking is often the difference between life and death.

That’s why the Wiregrass Public Safety Center spent the last two days teaching Dothan High students “first responder training.”

25 students got hands-on training in first-aid, CPR, stop-the-bleed, and critical incident stress management.

They practiced what to do in an active-shooter situation, whether it happens in a school or somewhere in the community.

The goal is to prepare students to assist emergency responders in the event of a crisis.

“It’s an added skill that they can take with them once they leave this program, whether they have to put it into practice in their home, in their church, in their school, it makes them a safer person, a better person,” explains Jason Wright, Director of the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. “Also, the program could be used so that we can recruit EMS or fire or police officers in the future. We are exposing them to things that they would do for a career.”

Wright hopes to continue this training every year and get more students involved.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

