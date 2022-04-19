Advertisement

Brookwood Elementary unveiled in Enterprise

Students, facility, and parents helped choose the new name.
Brookwood Elementary(Brookwood Elementary)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Early Education Center unveiled its new name Monday. It’s now “Brookwood Elementary”.

“This day [MONDAY] symbolizes a new beginning for our school,” Principle Waller Martin said. “We look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Prior to August 2021, the facility taught pre-k. As part of a plan to transition to Brookwood Elementary, the facility expanded their services to pre-k through 6th grade.

“This is not something that we have taken lightly. A lot of time, effort, and research have gone into this project,” Martin said.

The school currently serves over 600 students. According to Martin, space and staff are not issues due to rezoning which pulled kindergarteners to different elementary schools in the area.

“What makes this extremely special is that all stakeholders, including students, faculty/staff, and parents played a role in the selection process,” Martin said.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

