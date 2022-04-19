Advertisement

A beautiful Tuesday afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A cool start to Tuesday morning with most of us waking up in the upper 40s, this afternoon plenty of sunshine but that will only warm us up to around 70 degrees for an afternoon high. Wednesday will be a little warmer in the upper 70s but we will see temperatures climb heading into the weekend. We stay dry the rest of the week and into the weekend with highs on Sunday approaching 90!

TODAY – Sunny. High near 70°. Winds N 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 46°. Winds: NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 78°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 81° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 82° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 84° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 87° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 87° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 86° 30%

WED: Sunny. Low: 60° High: 76° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 15-20 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

