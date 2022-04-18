Advertisement

Wawa gas stations coming to the panhandle

Wawa has announced plans for expansion into the Florida Panhandle and South Alabama.
Wawa has announced plans for expansion into the Florida Panhandle and South Alabama.(Wawa, Inc. Press Kit)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wawa has announced plans for expansion into the Florida Panhandle and South Alabama.

According to officials, the company is looking for potential sites for new stores in Pensacola, Panama City, and Tallahassee, as well as Mobile, Alabama.

In July of 2022, Wawa will be marking the 10th anniversary of opening its first store in Florida. The company plans to open its 250th store in Florida later in the year.

Their current plan for the panhandle and South Alabama is to open up to 40 stores between these areas. The first stores are expected to open in 2024.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honors classes will be reinstated after parents complain
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested in threat against Dothan Preparatory Academy
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
John Martin
Former Florence pastor pleads guilty to sexual abuse
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
New requirement added for Alabama residents to maintain unemployment benefits
Shalana Alexandria White booking photo.
Police: Sam’s Club scammer nabbed after 4 years on run

Latest News

Dothan Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe discusses school threats and the need for parental...
Pleas for parents to join fight against school violence threats
Jeremy Bynum named Dothan boys basketball coach
Jeremy Bynum named Dothan boys basketball coach
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said an on-duty deputy was hospitalized after being...
Sheriff says deputy hospitalized over weekend was exposed to fentanyl
Jon Sumrall speaks at Dothan Rotary
Jon Sumrall speaks at Dothan Rotary
Head Basketball Coach
Dothan High hires new boys head basketball coach