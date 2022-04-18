Two Ozark teachers are in the running for Alabama Teacher of the Year

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a first for the Ozark City school system, two Alabama district two teachers of the year.

“We’re extremely proud of them and their accomplishments, and we’re certainly wishing them the very best as they move throughout the rest of this process,” says Reeivice Girtman, Superintendent of Ozark City Schools.

Laura Traylor and Meagan Johnson both say they couldn’t be more honored.

“It’s one of those things that I never would have thought I would have been in the position to be able to do, but it would mean the world to be able to represent teaching, expresses Laura Traylor, Secondary Teacher of the year. “Especially at this point, whenever teachers have had a pretty difficult two years.”

Meagan Johnson, Elementary Teacher of the Year says, “I didn’t expect it at all, so it’s been very exciting and I’m excited to continue and see how far we can take it for Lisenby and Ozark.”

For Traylor, it would mean shining a light on career tech education.

“I really believe in what we’re doing with CTE, and I would love to have the platform to really highlight and applaud my fellow CTE teachers and what we do to help our students with post-graduation,” explains Traylor.

As for Johnson, she’d have the chance to advocate for the importance of arts in school.

“I would be a representative for the whole state,” says Johnson. “I would get to travel around and talk about my experiences, and hopefully share for me personally, why I think music is so important and why I think it’s important for each and every school and each and every student to have musical experiences.”

Both hoping to proudly represent Ozark City Schools across the state.

The next step for these teachers is to send in a video of themselves teaching.

After that, the top four teachers across the state will be selected.

Alabama’s Teacher of the Year will officially be named on May 11th in Montgomery.

