Two injured in Sandy Creek Airport plane crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people were taken to the hospital after crashing a plane on Monday afternoon.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say around 1:30 p.m., they got reports of a plane crash near Sandy Creek Airport. After investigating and speaking to witnesses, they say the plane took off and crashed shortly after in the nearby woods.

They found the plane with two people inside. They were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

