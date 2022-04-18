SYNOPSIS – The rain is on the way out this morning, temperatures are still on the mild side with all of us in the lower 60s. After a soggy weekend things will dry out this week starting this afternoon with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. We will stay in the 70s the next few days tomorrow we will see plenty of sunshine. The end of the week brings warmer temperatures but rain chances remain slim to none as we head into the weekend.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 78°. Winds NW 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clearing out. Low near 49°. Winds: N 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 72°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 78° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 59° High: 82° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 84° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 84° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 86° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 61° High: 80° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.