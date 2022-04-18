Great Stretch Of Weather Ahead!

SYNOPSIS – Clearing skies are on the way as we turn cooler and drier. Lows will dip into the 40s overnight, with highs only reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s Tuesday. Look for a gradual warming trend as the week progresses with dry skies through the weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear, cooler. Low near 47°. Winds N at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 69°. Winds N at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 46°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 78° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 81° 5%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 82° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 84° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 87° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 87° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

