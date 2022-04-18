Advertisement

Former Florence pastor pleads guilty to sexual abuse

John Martin
John Martin(Source: Lauderdale County Detention Center)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A former pastor of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Florence pleaded guilty last Thursday to three counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

John Martin was originally charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12, according to Lauderdale County Assistant District Attorney Coty Hand.

Hand said Martin took a plea deal and will likely serve six years behind bars for this case. Martin will have to spend the rest of his life on the sex offenders registry.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 24 at 1:30 p.m.

Read More: Former Florence pastor accused of sexually abusing child

Martin has another sexual abuse case pending in Alabama. He’s charged with first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree sodomy and sexual contact by a school employee in that case.

The former pastor has also been accused of sex crimes at a church in Murfreesboro, TN.

Martin was previously held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honors classes will be reinstated after parents complain
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested in threat against Dothan Preparatory Academy
Shalana Alexandria White booking photo.
Police: Sam’s Club scammer nabbed after 4 years on run
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
New requirement added for Alabama residents to maintain unemployment benefits

Latest News

Two people were taken to the hospital after crashing a plane on Monday afternoon.
Two injured in Sandy Creek Airport plane crash
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Medical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help.  ...
Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate