Advertisement

Dothan police investigating school threat

The unspecified threat circulated on social media over Easter weekend. “This will not be tolerated.”
Honors classes will be reinstated after parents complain
Honors classes will be reinstated after parents complain(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police are investigating a social media threat involving Dothan Preparatory Academy, per a Dothan City Schools statement.

DCS said it contacted police on Sunday, acting out of an abundance of caution and intent on determining the origin of the unspecified threats.

“The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority, and we will continue to be vigilant,” the statement said.

Police on March 1 charged two students with making a bomb threat against the public school where 7th and 8th graders attend.

DCS on Sunday asked parents to speak to their children about the seriousness making such threats.

“We will not tolerate threats of any nature, especially when they continually disrupt the school day and result in countless hours of work to determine their validity and secure the safety of students and staff,” per the statement.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Shalana Alexandria White booking photo.
Police: Sam’s Club scammer nabbed after 4 years on run
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said an on-duty deputy was hospitalized after being...
MCSO: Deputy hospitalized following narcotics exposure
Starr brothers teacher murder trial delayed
ADPH: Investigations of nine young children with adenovirus are underway
Seven arrests made in Chilton County human trafficking bust

Latest News

The Montgomery Area Mental Health Authority encourages folks to seek proper treatment.
Expert urges those struggling with mental health to seek treatment
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said an on-duty deputy was hospitalized after being...
MCSO: Deputy hospitalized following narcotics exposure
Parents continue to face baby formula shortage challenges
Parents continue to face baby formula shortage challenges
Parents continue to face baby formula shortage challenges
Parents continue to face baby formula shortage challenges