Dothan police investigating school threat

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police are investigating a social media threat involving Dothan Preparatory Academy, per a Dothan City Schools statement.

DCS said it contacted police on Sunday, acting out of an abundance of caution and intent on determining the origin of the unspecified threats.

“The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority, and we will continue to be vigilant,” the statement said.

Police on March 1 charged two students with making a bomb threat against the public school where 7th and 8th graders attend.

DCS on Sunday asked parents to speak to their children about the seriousness making such threats.

“We will not tolerate threats of any nature, especially when they continually disrupt the school day and result in countless hours of work to determine their validity and secure the safety of students and staff,” per the statement.

