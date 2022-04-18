Dothan High hires new boys basketball head coach

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan High School announces their new Varsity boys basketball head coach, Jeremy Bynum.

Bynum attended Jacksonville State University from 2006-2011 where he was a 4-year starter for their basketball team. Bynum was head coach at Mae Jemison High School last year.

Head Basketball Coach (DCS)

The school board approved Bynum Monday evening during the school board meeting.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.