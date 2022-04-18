Advertisement

Dothan High hires new boys basketball head coach

Head Basketball Coach
Head Basketball Coach(DCS)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan High School announces their new Varsity boys basketball head coach, Jeremy Bynum.

Bynum attended Jacksonville State University from 2006-2011 where he was a 4-year starter for their basketball team. Bynum was head coach at Mae Jemison High School last year.

Head Basketball Coach
Head Basketball Coach(DCS)

The school board approved Bynum Monday evening during the school board meeting.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Honors classes will be reinstated after parents complain
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested in threat against Dothan Preparatory Academy
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Shalana Alexandria White booking photo.
Police: Sam’s Club scammer nabbed after 4 years on run
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
New requirement added for Alabama residents to maintain unemployment benefits

Latest News

Fire in Dothan
Fire Downtown
Fire near downtown Dothan
Two people were taken to the hospital after crashing a plane on Monday afternoon.
Two injured in Sandy Creek Airport plane crash
John Martin
Former Florence pastor pleads guilty to sexual abuse