Choctaw Street paving expected Tuesday

Source: Raycom Media(Raycom Media)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - MidSouth is planning to pave Choctaw Street and the turn lanes at the intersection with the Ross Clark Circle on Tuesday, April 19. Choctaw Street will be closed to all traffic at the intersection with the Ross Clark Circle and there will be no access to the Ross Clark Circle from Choctaw Street during paving.

This work should be completed sometime after lunch. Two crews, one on each side of the Ross Clark Circle, plan to work at the same time in this area. There will likely be outside lane closures, along the Ross Clark Circle, adjacent to the work area during paving.

