Carroll baseball growing ball players into men

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -- As the 2022 baseball season comes to a close, several seniors play their final games in a high school jersey. The Carroll Eagles are using those jerseys as a way to honor those teaching them in the classroom.

“We thought it was important to let the teachers know that they’re making a bigger impact than they maybe sometimes know,” head baseball coach Brett Birdsong said.

For the teachers at Carroll High, this is just another example of why they do what they do.

“The reason I became a history teacher is because I had a teacher that really impacted my life,” Caylie Caulfield said. “So, that’s more important to me than the content I teach. I love my students and I think this shows me that they see that.”

It also helps to bring the emotion out of these young men and shows the faculty and staff just how appreciated they are.

“From the second I came to Carroll Coach Suber is that coach that has always stood out to me and he comes to school every day with a great attitude. He just pushes me in the classroom and tells me I need to give 100%, " Senior Judd Patterson said.

In just his second season as the Eagles head coach, Brett Birdsong is pushing to teach his players more than just the game.

“We try to coach the whole player. It’s not just about their abilities. It’s not just about the baseball but everything else we want to make sure they’re good husbands and good fathers one day and you know, it’s tough with sometimes with high school boys and getting them to have their feelings out there.”

This experience isn’t just a lesson for the players.

“It was always you know; how can I impact them?” Birdsong said. “You know, what can I give these kids and every single year it’s what they’ve given me.”

