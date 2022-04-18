Advertisement

Agencies needed for 2nd “Aware Fair on the Square”

Aware Fair on the Square
Aware Fair on the Square(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Organizers of an event returning to Ozark in just a few weeks say they need agencies to participate.

It’s the “Aware Fair on the Square.”

Spots are available for organizations and support groups looking to get word out about what they do.

The event’s goal is to spread mental health awareness and educate families on the help that is out there.

Community members are invited downtown to receive a variety of resources from social service agencies.

“You never know when we will need something sometimes until we need that something,” expresses Laura Bruce, Mental Health Services Coordinator with Ozark City Schools. “So, it’s good to have things, you know just information, because we’ll have pamphlets of information there, and when you need something, you’ll have the information available. Or, if you have a friend or a family member that might need something.”

The event is Saturday, May 7th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Ozark.

If you’re an agency or organization wanting to attend, contact laura.bruce@ozarkcityschools.net.

There is no fee to set up a booth or stand.

