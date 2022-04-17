Stallions fans excited to have football back in the Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The inaugural USFL game is officially under our belt. Our home team, the Birmingham Stallions won against the New Jersey Generals 28 - 24. With a new league playing right here at home, there is a ton to be excited about. Many Stallion fans told WBRC they are simply excited to have football back in the Magic City.

”It’s going to be good to have a spring football season because we’re big football fans,” said Perry Breaux.

Inaugural USFL game 2022 (WBRC)

It started out as a wet inaugural day for the new league, but the rain didn’t keep the thousands of fans from flooding Protective Stadium on Saturday.

Everyone could feel the excitement in the crowd. Even spectators worldwide were able to have their eyes on the Magic City to witness history, with the game broadcasted across 130 countries on two different networks.

“It’s going to bring a lot of eyes on the city,” said Charles Doshie. “Get a lot of people out. This is actually my first time actually being inside the stadium!”

And for many fans, this will not be their last time inside the stadium.

“We’re just hoping for a good crowd, that everybody is into it, it catches on, and it’s going to last,” said Chyrl Daniels.

For the inaugural season, all USFL games will be played right here in Birmingham at both, Protective Stadium and Legion Field. If you want to get in on the action, you don’t have to wait too long! There are three more games happening Sunday.

