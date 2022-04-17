Pedestrian Struck and killed on Interstate 65

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was hit and killed while trying to cross Interstate 65 early Sunday morning. Mobile Police say officers first responded to a report of a traffic accident on I65 NB near the Dauphin Street exit at 5a.m. Officers reported finding an unoccupied vehicle in the ditch. Then a short time later officers were called to the same location for a report of one struck by a vehicle. Officers found the body of a hispanic male lying on the side of the interstate.

Police believe the two incidents are related. They believe the unidentified victim hit a light pole before his car crashed into the ditch. They believe he got out of the disabled car and attempted to cross the interstate when he was struck.

No word if the driver stayed on the scene. Police did not release a vehicle description.

The victim did not have identification and could not be immediately identified. His name will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.