Beautiful Week Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Beautiful work week this week. High temperatures start out in the middle to upper 70s for our highs during the beginning of the week. Warming up into the middle 80s next weekend. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky conditions throughout the week.

TONIGHT – Few showers. Low near 64°. Winds NE 5 mph

TOMORROW – Cloudy AM, Sunny PM. High near 78°.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 49°. Winds W 5

EXTENDED

TUE: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 73°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 78°

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 80°

FRI: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 82°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 84°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 87°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY - Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.