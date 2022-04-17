Advertisement

2022 Dothan Diamond Classic Championship and derby

By Nick Brooks
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Brantley Bulldogs captured the title with the Geneva Panthers finishing runner-up. Houston Academy and Enterprise finish third and fourth. HA’s Alexis Milanowski becomes the second Raider to win the Kasey Cooper Home Run Derby

