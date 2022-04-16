Thompson ready to step into role as head of Geneva Co. football team

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County High School has found its new head football coach.

The school didn’t have to look far. It was announced Thursday that former Bulldogs football assistant coach and current boys’ basketball head coach, Josh Thompson would take over the program.

Thompson has been coaching with the bulldogs for five years now, and he says he is excited to take charge of another sport.

In addition, Thompson will continue to lead the basketball team and serve as Athletic Director.

“I was very excited yesterday [Thursday] afternoon. My family and my wife were there, and it was exciting to take it over and I just can’t wait to get started you know we’ve only got about two and a half weeks until spring practice starts so got a lot to do in a short amount of time,” Thompson said.

The team starts spring practice on May 2nd and will have a spring game on May 13th.

