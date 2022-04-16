Advertisement

Stormy Easter Sunday

Meteorologist Emily Acton:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Emily Acton
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A few isolated showers this evening before we bottom out in the lower 60s overnight. Showers and thunderstorms possible tomorrow afternoon and overnight. Storms will start around 2pm and then carry on into the overnight hours. Any outdoor plans for the evening need to have a back up plan to move indoors.

TONIGHT –Mostly cloudy turning partly cloudy. Low near 61°.  Winds NE 5 mph

TOMORROW –Cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. High near 80°. Light and Variable 70%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy, stray shower possible. Low near 64°.  Winds W 5

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, few showers early. Low: 66° High: 81° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 75°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 78°

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 80°

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 82°

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 64° High: 80° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY- Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

