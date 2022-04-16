Stormy Easter Sunday

SYNOPSIS – A few isolated showers this evening before we bottom out in the lower 60s overnight. Showers and thunderstorms possible tomorrow afternoon and overnight. Storms will start around 2pm and then carry on into the overnight hours. Any outdoor plans for the evening need to have a back up plan to move indoors.

TONIGHT –Mostly cloudy turning partly cloudy. Low near 61°. Winds NE 5 mph

TOMORROW –Cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. High near 80°. Light and Variable 70%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy, stray shower possible. Low near 64°. Winds W 5

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, few showers early. Low: 66° High: 81° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 75°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 78°

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 80°

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 82°

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 64° High: 80° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY - Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.