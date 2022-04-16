Advertisement

Parents continue to face baby formula shortage challenges

Baby formula shortage
Baby formula shortage(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many parts of the U.S. are facing a baby formula shortage, including right here in the Wiregrass.

Parents are struggling to find the right formula for their baby, and enough of it to last them.

Some find themselves going from store to store because the shelves aren’t stocked with what they need.

For one local mom, her baby has a milk-protein allergy, making it even more stressful, because she can’t purchase just any brand.

On top of that, when she can find it, she’s having to pay more than normal for it.

“We placed an order for Amazon, it was $170 for six cans, and then you have to wait for it to get there, it’s not next day delivery, you have to wait till whenever they can get it themselves,” expresses Ally Melton.

Manufacturers are ramping up production, but they admit it may take weeks for them to catch up.

Melton hopes to see things only go up from here.

