MCSO: Deputy hospitalized following narcotic exposure

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirms an on-duty deputy was rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Maj. Gayle Atchison said the deputy was taken to Baptist East after being exposed to a narcotic. It happened around 3 p.m. near the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel off Eddie L Tullis Road.

The narcotic wasn’t specified, but Atchison said the deputy was given Narcan.

The deputy’s name was not released.

This is a developing story. WSFA 12 News is gathering more information.

