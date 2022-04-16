Advertisement

MCSO: Deputy hospitalized following narcotic exposure


The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said an on-duty deputy was hospitalized after being exposed to a narcotic in the area of Wind Creek Casino & Hotel off Eddie L Tullis Road on April 16, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirms an on-duty deputy was rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Maj. Gayle Atchison said the deputy was taken to Baptist East after being exposed to a narcotic. It happened around 3 p.m. near the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel off Eddie L Tullis Road.

The narcotic wasn’t specified, but Atchison said the deputy was given Narcan.

The deputy’s name was not released.

This is a developing story. WSFA 12 News is gathering more information.

