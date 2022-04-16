Dothan Diamond Classic holds pitching clinic

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Diamond Classic entered the fourth day of games Thursday.

Aside from tournament play, the DDC makes a tradition to hold other events during the week for players around the Wiregrass.

Former Florida Gator standout and Team USA pitcher, Kelly Barnhill held a pitching clinic for players to participate in.

Barnhill was assisted by the All-Zones Pitch Academy, giving 50 young ladies the chance to improve their skills on the diamond.

“I’m just thankful for the opportunity to come out here. I really love being able to interact with young athletes because they really are the future of the game,” Barnhill said. “To be able to share some of the things I learned along my journey and help them really warms my heart and makes me happy to be able to do this.”

The tournament will wrap up its last round of games Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.