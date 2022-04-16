Advertisement

Dothan Diamond Classic holds pitching clinic

Aside from tournament play, the DDC always holds other events during the week.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Diamond Classic entered the fourth day of games Thursday.

Aside from tournament play, the DDC makes a tradition to hold other events during the week for players around the Wiregrass.

Former Florida Gator standout and Team USA pitcher, Kelly Barnhill held a pitching clinic for players to participate in.

Barnhill was assisted by the All-Zones Pitch Academy, giving 50 young ladies the chance to improve their skills on the diamond.

“I’m just thankful for the opportunity to come out here. I really love being able to interact with young athletes because they really are the future of the game,” Barnhill said. “To be able to share some of the things I learned along my journey and help them really warms my heart and makes me happy to be able to do this.”

The tournament will wrap up its last round of games Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Shalana Alexandria White booking photo.
Police: Sam’s Club scammer nabbed after 4 years on run
Chase arrest
Multi-county chase ends in arrest
Couple charged after abducting baby in Dothan.
Couple charged after abducting baby in Dothan
Laurel softball umpire Kristi Moore speaks out about being attacked by a parent and the umpire...
Softball umpire speaks after parent attack leaves her with severe nerve damage
Atlanta Braves to bring World Series Trophy to Dothan

Latest News

Thompson ready to step into role as head of Geneva Co. football team
Thompson ready to step into role as head of Geneva Co. football team
Dothan Diamond Classic Day 4 Recap
Dothan Diamond Classic Day 4 Recap
Dothan Diamond Classic Day 4 Recap
Dothan Diamond Classic Day 4 Recap
Providence downs Houston Academy, but Raiders capture area title
Providence downs Houston Academy, but Raiders capture area title