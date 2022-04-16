Advertisement

Alabama closing driver license offices for computer update

The state is temporarily shutting down all its licensing offices for a technology upgrade.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Forget about getting a new drivers license in Alabama for awhile: The state is temporarily shutting down all its licensing offices for a technology upgrade.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it will close drivers license offices statewide beginning Monday to update a computer system that’s been used for almost 20 years. The agency plans to reopen them on April 26.

Neither in-person nor online services will be available to the public during the transition. But state examiners will continue to administer road tests for regular and commercial licenses.

County offices will be open only for revenue and probate services.

