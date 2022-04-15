Wet Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Warm and pleasant evening to kick off our weekend. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 60s overnight. Rain returns this tomorrow. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday and Sunday, leading into the early morning hours Monday.

TONIGHT –Few clouds. Low near 61°. Winds SW Light

TOMORROW –Cloudy, chance of showers. High near 84°. SSW 5-10

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy, stray shower possible. Low near 64°. Winds SW 5-10

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 64° High: 80° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, few showers early. Low: 66° High: 81° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 77°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 78°

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 80°

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 82°

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY - Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.