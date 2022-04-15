Advertisement

Wet Weekend

Meteorologist Emily Acton:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Emily Acton
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT
SYNOPSIS – Warm and pleasant evening to kick off our weekend. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 60s overnight. Rain returns this tomorrow. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday and Sunday, leading into the early morning hours Monday.

TONIGHT –Few clouds. Low near 61°.  Winds SW Light

TOMORROW –Cloudy, chance of showers. High near 84°. SSW 5-10

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy, stray shower possible. Low near 64°.  Winds SW 5-10

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 64° High: 80° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, few showers early. Low: 66° High: 81° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 77°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 78°

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 80°

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 82°

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

