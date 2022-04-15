Advertisement

Tax tips ahead of Monday’s deadline

It's time to file your taxes!
It's time to file your taxes!(MGN)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Normally April 15th is tax day, but if you haven’t started filing yet, you still have some time.

The deadline was pushed back to Monday the 18th this year because of the holiday weekend.

But that doesn’t mean everything is on track. According to Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, the Internal Revenue Service is still running on computers from the 1960s.

That, plus underfunding and understaffing for the agency and covid is creating massive backlogs.

“Last year, the IRS got over 200 million calls they only had 15,000 people to answer that calls,” said Adeyemo. “That meant for every one person they had to answer 16,000 calls.”

He said the best way to expedite the process is to file online.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shalana Alexandria White booking photo.
Police: Sam’s Club scammer nabbed after 4 years on run
Chase arrest
Multi-county chase ends in arrest
Couple charged after abducting baby in Dothan.
Couple charged after abducting baby in Dothan
Laurel softball umpire Kristi Moore speaks out about being attacked by a parent and the umpire...
Softball umpire speaks after parent attack leaves her with severe nerve damage
Atlanta Braves to bring World Series Trophy to Dothan

Latest News

ADPH: Investigations of nine young children with adenovirus are underway
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Starr brothers teacher murder trial delayed
Alabama’s unemployment rate reaches record low
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Temporary closure of Alabama driver license offices