Starr brothers teacher murder trial delayed

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A federal judge has postponed the trial of two brothers accused of conspiring to murder an Enterprise school teacher.

First planned for late June, Jason and Darin Starr’s trial on these bizarre charges has been rescheduled to September 12 in Dothan.

Darin Starr allegedly received cash and a motorcycle from his brother to shoot Jason’s former wife in 2017.

Sara Starr, who taught at Harrand Creek Elementary, died at her Coffee County home as she prepared to return to school following Thanksgiving break.

Parents to four children, Jason Starr had been ordered to pay Sara about $2500 per month in spousal and child support a few days before her death.

A federal grand jury indicted the Starr brothers last December, though law enforcement had long suspected them.

Prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Austin Huffaker they need additional time to prepare for this capital-eligible case that carries a potential death sentence.

Defense attorneys agreed to the postponement.

Darin Starr is detained and Jason is free on his personal recognizance as they await trail.

