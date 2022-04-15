A nice Friday afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures are a little cooler this morning in the middle to upper 50s to start off the day, we will stay dry this afternoon and see mostly sunny skies. Tomorrow a boundary will push into the area and stall which will give us rain chances over the weekend with the best chances coming in Sunday and early Monday morning. The cold front will move through Monday morning after that the rain chances will drop. Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s the next few days.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 83°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds: Light S mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, afternoon showers. High near 84°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 79° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain early. Low: 66° High: 81° 50%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 77° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 78° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 81° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 78° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

