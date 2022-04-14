Advertisement

WATCH: Dolphin attacks trainer during performance at Miami Seaquarium

A dolphin attacked a trainer during a performance at the Miami Seaquarium over the weekend. (Source: Shannon Carpenter Photography)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dolphin show took an unexpected turn at the Miami Seaquarium this weekend.

The incident was caught on camera Saturday during a show in front of families and young children.

One of the dolphins, named Sundance, attacked a trainer.

Photographer Shannon Carpenter was there with his family and captured the video.

A spokesperson for the Miami Seaquarium said that the trainer and the dolphin collided by accident. The dolphin apparently responded by striking the trainer.

The trainer was taken to the hospital but did not sustain any serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple charged after abducting baby in Dothan.
Couple charged after abducting baby in Dothan
Messiah Richards
UPDATE: Abducted baby found, AMBER Alert canceled
John Thomas Uda booking photo.
Bond slashed for accused serial panty thief
Jason Starr booking photo
Man charged with hiring hit man to kill wife seeks sex abuse trial delay
Prosecutors say Ashley Haydt conspired with a co-worker to bomb the victim with whom she has a...
Woman sentenced for Dothan bombing that injured her former lover

Latest News

Sirmarion Jermond Beasley
Dothan Police arrest second person involved in shooting in March
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer, videos show
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect to make 1st court appearance
E cig generic
E-cigs using synthetic nicotine come under FDA oversight