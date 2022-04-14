Thompson named head football coach at Geneva County

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Josh Thompson has been named the new head coach of the Geneva County Bulldogs’ football program.

Thompson has served as the head basketball coach for four years and will now step into the role replacing former head coach, Jim Bob Striplin.

Striplin resigned in early March after coaching the team for six years.

The school says Thompson will lead both programs in the upcoming school year.

