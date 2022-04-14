HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The Sweet Grown Alabama 2022 Farmers Market opens in Hartford this Saturday, April 16th. It’s an environment where can you meet a diverse group of farmers, ask questions about how your products are grown, and shop for a variety of goodies including produce, meat, honey and more? One of Alabama’s many farmers markets! When you shop local, sixty cents of every dollar is reinvested into your local community. Make plans to visit a Sweet Grown Alabama farmers market this season!

A list of the openings can be found at this link https://www.sweetgrownalabama.org/posts/2022/03/29/sweet-grown-alabama-2022-farmers-market-opening-dates

