Advertisement

Sweet Grown Alabama 2022 Farmers Market Opening Dates

Sweet Grown Alabama 2022 Farmers Market Opening Dates
Sweet Grown Alabama 2022 Farmers Market Opening Dates(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The Sweet Grown Alabama 2022 Farmers Market opens in Hartford this Saturday, April 16th. It’s an environment where can you meet a diverse group of farmers, ask questions about how your products are grown, and shop for a variety of goodies including produce, meat, honey and more? One of Alabama’s many farmers markets! When you shop local, sixty cents of every dollar is reinvested into your local community. Make plans to visit a Sweet Grown Alabama farmers market this season!

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

A list of the openings can be found at this link https://www.sweetgrownalabama.org/posts/2022/03/29/sweet-grown-alabama-2022-farmers-market-opening-dates

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Couple charged after abducting baby in Dothan.
Couple charged after abducting baby in Dothan
Messiah Richards
UPDATE: Abducted baby found, AMBER Alert canceled
John Thomas Uda booking photo.
Bond slashed for accused serial panty thief
Jason Starr booking photo
Man charged with hiring hit man to kill wife seeks sex abuse trial delay
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson is target of online investigation into...
All Houston County judges recuse from case involving possible prosecutor misconduct

Latest News

State Representative Wes Allen (R-Troy) speaks to the Dothan Rotary Club on August 9, 2021. He...
Wes Allen’s bill to ban private purchase of Alabama election machines signed into law
WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Going On
Sirmarion Jermond Beasley
Dothan Police arrest second person involved in shooting in March
Gov. Kay Ivey makes campaign stop in Mobile to talk with Azalea City Republican Women at Heron...
New bill increases cap for qualified math, science teachers through Teacher Education Program