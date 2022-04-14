Showers move out this morning

SYNOPSIS – Lower 60s around the area this morning with some showers moving through, this afternoon the rain will move out and we will see partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow looks nice with highs in the lower 80s, but rain chances are back for the weekend, it won’t rain all day either day but the chance will be there to see rain both Saturday and Sunday. Monday morning our next cold front will finally move through after it pushes out the rain chances will drop heading into the first half of the week and temperatures will be cooler in the upper 70s for highs.

TODAY – Rain moves out in the morning, partly cloudy. High near 77°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds: NE 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 80° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 79° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 80° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 77° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 78° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 78° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 78° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

