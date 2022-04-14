Advertisement

Sheriff’s Offices expected to lose funds over permitless carry bill

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been a month since Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill eliminating the state permit requirement to carry a concealed handgun.

With the lack of permits next year, many sheriff’s offices are expected to lose revenue. Exactly how much though, has yet to be determined.

Even so, law enforcement must still perform their duties and serve the public, so finding out how to make up for the loss in revenue will be important.

Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon says because they are funded by the county commission, they may need to adjust budgets to make up for the deficit. He also adds that when the bill was signed, there was talk about potential grants becoming available.

The sheriff says they are going to wait to see the real impact before making any big decisions.

Even though concealed carry permits will no longer be required in our states, Sheriff Shearon says many have told him they will still purchase a permit for peace of mind or travel.

“Having a pistol permit from your home state -- a lot of times, as long as you have that, they’re going to honor that in most other states,” he said. “Some states won’t, but for the most part – they would probably honor that and it shouldn’t be an issue.”

The law doesn’t go into effect until January 1, 2023, but at that point the sheriff says to double check laws in other states because you may need to still purchase a concealed carry permit before your travels.

