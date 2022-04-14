Police: Sam’s Club scammer nabbed after 4 years on run

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A woman accused of scamming Sam’s Club customers in Dothan has been captured, nearly four years after a Houston County Grand Jury indicted her.

Shalana White, arrested on Wednesday, faces a first-degree theft of property charge, allegedly stealing about $7,000 from the wholesale club.

The thefts involved gift cards given to customers by Sam’s as bonuses for cell phone purchases, according to police records.

“The allegations are that she would give customers a gift card of no value and load money on another card that she took for herself,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall told News 4.

The thefts, per records, began in December 2017 and continued for several months until Sam’s Club discovered the scam.

Hall said the store determined that White had committed at least 27 instances of fraud.

“They verified the thefts with surveillance video,” he said.

White, 37 and from Enterprise, posted $30,000 appearance bond Thursday.

