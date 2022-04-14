Advertisement

Multi-county chase ends in arrest

Chase arrest
Chase arrest(RSN)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Florida man is behind bars after leading Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division on a chase through Dale and Houston Counties.

According to ALEA, the chase occurred at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday.

Devin J. Edwards, 25 of Dade City, Fla., attempted to elude ALEA in a chase that began near Ozark and traveled down U.S. 231 ending inside the Dothan city limits.

Officers with the Midland City Police Department, Dothan Police Department, and Deputies with the Dale County and Houston County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit.

Devin J. Edwards
Devin J. Edwards

Edwards was placed in the Dale County Jail without a bond and has been charged with Attempting to Elude and Reckless Endangerment.

