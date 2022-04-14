Advertisement

Great End To The Week

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Gradual clearing will work across the area overnight, with plenty of sunshine for Good Friday. Rain chances return for the weekend, with isolated showers and thunderstorms each day. A cold front passes early Monday with more rain, with cooler air to follow.

TONIGHT – Gradual clearing. Low near 56°.  Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 83°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 63°.  Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 80° 30%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 79° 40%

MON: Early rain, then partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 81° 50%

TUE: Mostly sunny.  Low: 54° High: 77° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 78° 5%

THU: Partly sunny. Low: 58° High: 83° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/SE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

