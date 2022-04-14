Gray Hardy murder suspects must remain in jail

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Houston County judge denied requests from two suspects that bond be set in their murder cases and forwarded those cases to a grand jury for review.

Elijah Hazell, 18, and Ciera Goodson, 35, are among five suspects charged with murdering Hardy Gray, a 58-year-old Cottonwood area shot at his home on November 26.

Corporal Brandon Barnes, a sheriff’s office investigator, testified during a pretrial hearing last week that cell phone data led officers to Goodson, who implicated others.

Also facing charges are Mykeila Rowser, 22, and two juveniles charged as adults but who cannot be publicly identified.

Rowser waived her pretrial hearing and District Judge Benjamin Lewis also forwarded her case to a grand jury to decide if there is sufficient evidence for indictment.

All five suspects are held without bond on Capital Murder charges.

